News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Rohit Pawar Confirms Possibility Of Talks Between Sharad And Ajit Pawar
Published Jan 9, 2025 at 6:08 PM IST

VIDEO: Rohit Pawar Confirms Possibility Of Talks Between Sharad And Ajit Pawar

Amid speculations of a potential merger between the Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions of the NCP, senior leader Rohit Pawar has confirmed the possibility of such discussions. Adding to the developments, sources indicate that Sunil Tatkare, a prominent MP from the Ajit Pawar-led faction, is set to play a crucial role in initiating and steering these talks forward. The primary objective behind this possible merger is to solidify the NDA’s foothold and enhance its political influence on a broader scale.

