News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Tirupati Stampede Tragedy: What Happened at Sri Venkateswara Temple That Claimed 6 Lives
Published Jan 9, 2025 at 3:13 PM IST

VIDEO: Tirupati Stampede Tragedy: What Happened at Sri Venkateswara Temple That Claimed 6 Lives

At least six people lost their lives and several others were injured in a stampede at the Tirupati Temple on January 8. The incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam, close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens. According to the Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the stampede was triggered by overcrowding. The families of the deceased expressed their sorrow over the tragic event. Since January 8, a large influx of devotees from across the country had gathered to collect tokens, leading to congestion at multiple centers by the end of the day.

