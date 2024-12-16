Search icon
Published Dec 16, 2024 at 12:13 PM IST

VIDEO: World Bids Adieu To Zakir Hussain, A Look At Tabla Maestro’s Achievements

The world mourns the loss of legendary tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, whose rhythmic brilliance transcended borders and genres. A globally celebrated percussionist, Hussain's musical genius brought Indian classical music to international stages, earning him numerous accolades, including Grammy Awards and Padma Bhushan. From mesmerizing solos to iconic collaborations with legends like Ravi Shankar, John McLaughlin, and Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain redefined the boundaries of rhythm. His life remains an inspiration, symbolizing dedication, innovation, and cultural harmony. Today, the world pays tribute to a maestro whose beats will echo forever.

