News / Videos / India / Yogi Adityanath's Open Challenge On 'New Prayagraj' Being Ready For Mahakumbh Mela
Published Jan 8, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath's Open Challenge On 'New Prayagraj' Being Ready For Mahakumbh Mela

The Mahakumbh Mahasammelan commenced with soulful bhajans by Kanhaiya Mittal, setting a spiritual tone for the event. Republic Bharat Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami engaged in an enlightening discussion with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, focusing on the profound significance of the Mahakumbh Mela. During the conversation, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the "Sanatan Parampara" as the world’s oldest and most enduring tradition, emphasizing its unmatched spiritual and cultural depth. He described the Kumbh and Mahakumbh as integral to India's traditional and cultural heritage, terming Mahakumbh the "Mahaparv" of this legacy.

