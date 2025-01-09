VIDEO: 'CM Yogi Is Right, Constitution Doesn’t Allow To Differentiate On Basis Of Caste': Pramod Krishnam

Breaking his silence on the Sambhal violence in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the unrest sparked by judiciary-ordered surveys. He highlighted how the district descended into riots, conflict, and chaos following the orders. The CM lamented the destruction of baoris and temples in Sambhal, pointing out the lack of attention or action taken to address these incidents. Strongly condemning violence or damage to any religious place, regardless of faith, Yogi emphasized the need for mutual respect and harmony. Comparing the riots to a spreading disease, he stressed the urgency of decisive action to prevent the situation from worsening.