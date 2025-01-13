Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi's Historic Speech In Sonmarg | Full Video | Omar Abdullah | J&K
Published Jan 13, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST

Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi's Historic Speech In Sonmarg | Full Video | Omar Abdullah | J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant step in enhancing year-round connectivity to the region. During his inaugural address, he commended the dedication and hard work of the tunnel workers who made the project a reality. Reaffirming his commitment to development, PM Modi stated that he always stands by his promises, emphasizing the government's resolve to improve infrastructure and accessibility in Jammu and Kashmir. The Z-Morh Tunnel is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting tourism and economic growth in the region.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: