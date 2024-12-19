VIDEO: Huge Political Showdown Over Baba Saheb Ambedkar

In a sharp and detailed retort, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress Party of manipulating facts and distorting historical facts, particularly regarding BR Ambedkar's legacy. Addressing a press conference, Shah went granular, breaking down Congress' pushback against Ambedkar, claiming that the party consistently indulges in "fakery" and historical distortion. Speaking to reporters the Union Home Minister not only provided examples of Congress's alleged misrepresentation but also cited recent instances where artificial intelligence (AI) tools were used to manipulate public perception.

