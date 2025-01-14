Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Sports / VIDEO: BCCI Bans Wives and Families From Accompanying Players on Tours in Bid to Improve Performances
Published Jan 14, 2025 at 11:38 AM IST

VIDEO: BCCI Bans Wives and Families From Accompanying Players on Tours in Bid to Improve Performances

In the wake of India's disappointing performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the BCCI has introduced stringent new measures to improve team results. The board has limited the duration for which players' wives and family members can accompany them on tours to a maximum of two weeks, aiming to minimize distractions and maintain focus. Moreover, the BCCI is considering a performance-based pay structure for players, signaling a shift towards greater accountability and incentivizing consistent excellence. These changes highlight the board's determination to address shortcomings and rebuild India’s competitive edge on the global cricketing stage.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: