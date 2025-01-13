VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav The Reason Behind India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Delay

India has yet to announce their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on February 19 and hosted by Pakistan and the UAE. Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was expected to submit the provisional squad by the January 12 deadline, they requested an extension to finalize the team. It has now been revealed that the delay is primarily due to concerns surrounding Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. Both players' fitness and availability have caused uncertainty, prompting the BCCI to take extra time before making the final announcement.