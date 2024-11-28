Greg Chappell Warns Pat Cummins' Australia And Selectors Ahead Of Pink Ball Test Match

India secured a dominant victory over Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth, defeating the hosts by a massive margin of 295 runs. The emphatic nature of the defeat has sparked significant debate within Australian cricket, with questions being raised about the team's composition and whether drastic changes are required to regain momentum in the series. Amid this discussion, former Australian captain Greg Chappell has offered a contrasting perspective, urging the team management to avoid making reactionary or forced changes. Chappell emphasized the importance of maintaining stability and backing the current squad to bounce back. His comments come as the Australian team faces pressure to regroup and reassess their strategies ahead of the next Test in the high-stakes series.