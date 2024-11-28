Massive Worry For India Ahead of Adelaide Test As They Look To Wash Away The Blemishes of 36 all-out

The Indian Cricket Team led by Jasprit Bumrah dismantled Australia at their own backyard in the Optus Stadium in Perth as the vistors registered a thumping 295 run victory. With this win, Australia lost their top spot in the World Test Championship to India and find themselves down 1-0 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy trophy. If Pat Cummins and co want to win their first Border Gavaskar Trophy in the last 10 years then they need to bounce back in their happy hunting ground - The Adelaide Oval that will witness the 2nd Test match of the series, the dreaded day and night Pink Ball Test match.