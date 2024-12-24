Search icon
News / Videos / Sports / VIDEO: Manu Bhaker Admits 'Lapse' On Her Part May Have Led to Absence of Khel Ratna Nomination
Published Dec 24, 2024 at 5:09 PM IST

VIDEO: Manu Bhaker Admits 'Lapse' On Her Part May Have Led to Absence of Khel Ratna Nomination

Manu Bhaker’s absence from the Khel Ratna Award nominations has sparked a major controversy, with many considering the double Olympic medallist a frontrunner for the prestigious honor. The shooting star’s omission came as a shock, prompting her father to allege that she was unfairly deprived of the nomination, leaving her deeply disappointed. Amid the uproar, Manu has now admitted that a "lapse" on her part may have led to the nomination not being filed, shedding light on the unexpected turn of events. This revelation adds a new dimension to the controversy, which has stirred widespread debate in the sporting community.

