VIDEO: Mohammed Shami's LOUD 'Ready to Take on World' Message to Ajit Agarkar Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

Amid speculation surrounding Mohammed Shami's fitness, the veteran pacer has sent a clear message to the selectors ahead of the Champions Trophy squad announcement. Shami shared a video on his social media, showcasing himself bowling, sparking hope among fans eager to see him in action. While the clip provides some reassurance about his readiness, the final decision rests with the selectors, as they weigh fitness and form. With time running out, Shami's inclusion in the squad remains uncertain, keeping fans and cricket enthusiasts on edge.