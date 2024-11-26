Search icon
Published Nov 26, 2024 at 12:03 PM IST

Another Setback For Prithvi Shaw As The Player Goes Unsold In IPL Auction 2025

Prithvi Shaw, the talented but struggling Indian opener, faced another setback in his cricketing career as he went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite being one of the most promising young players in the country, Shaw's form and fitness issues have led to a drastic fall in his stock, causing franchises to overlook him in the bidding process. This snub comes as a significant blow to Prithvi Shaw's hopes of reviving his career, especially after being released by his previous franchise, Delhi Capitals, ahead of the auction

