Published Dec 17, 2024 at 10:05 AM IST

VIDEO: Isa Guha Tenders Apology Over 'Racist Remark' On Jasprit Bumrah During Brisbane Test

The second day of the third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane sparked a major controversy when former England women's cricketer Isa Guha made an inappropriate comment about India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. While discussing Bumrah’s bowling skills, Guha referred to him as a "primate," which drew immediate backlash for its insensitive nature. Recognizing the gravity of her words, Guha quickly issued a public apology ahead of Day 3 of the match. She expressed regret for her comment, acknowledging the harm caused and emphasizing her intent was never to offend. The incident highlights the importance of language and sensitivity in sports commentary.

