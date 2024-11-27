How Much Money Will Rishabh Pant Earn After Taxes On His Record Breaking 27 Crore IPL Deal

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made history at the IPL 2025 auction, securing a massive INR 27 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), making him the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This groundbreaking acquisition came after a fierce bidding war with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and a dramatic moment when Pant's former team, Delhi Capitals (DC), opted to use their Right to Match (RTM) option when the amount had reached INR 20.75 crore, only for LSG to raise the stakes to an eye-watering INR 27 crore.