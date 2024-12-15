Bulandshahr Vegetable Vendor Arrested After Spitting on Produce

Bulandshahr: In a shocking incident in Bulanshahr, Uttar Pradesh, a shopkeeper was caught on video spitting on vegetables in a local market, triggering widespread outrage. The disturbing footage has sparked concerns over hygiene and public safety, with many condemning the shopkeeper’s reckless behavior.

The video, which rapidly gained traction on social media, led to police intervention. The accused has been arrested under the Food Safety Act, and an investigation is currently in progress.

The incident occurred in the Anupshahar police station area. A video, which quickly spread online, visibly captured the shopkeeper repeatedly spitting on vegetables.

Acting swiftly, the police identified the individual and registered a case against him. The accused was arrested on Saturday.

During interrogation, the shopkeeper stated that he had been chewing gutkha (a type of chewing tobacco) and was spitting out betel nut particles. He claimed that the video was recorded with malicious intent.