  • Chaos, Panic: Social Media Users Share Earthquake Videos From Nepal, India | WATCH

Published 09:13 IST, January 7th 2025

Chaos, Panic: Social Media Users Share Earthquake Videos From Nepal, India | WATCH

The internet quickly flooded with videos showing houses shaking violently due to the tremors, with people rushing out of their homes and apartments.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chaos, Panic: Social Media Users Share Earthquake Videos From Nepal, India | WATCH | Image: X

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck Tibet near the Nepalese border early Tuesday morning. Tremors were felt in several parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, Bihar, and Assam.

There have been no reports of any damage to property. However, the internet quickly flooded with videos showing houses shaking violently due to the tremors, with people rushing out of their homes and apartments.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), Tibet’s Xizang region experienced three earthquakes. The first tremor, with a magnitude of 4.2, hit the area at 5:41 am. The second quake, measuring 7.1, struck at 6:35 am. Another tremor, with a magnitude of 4.7, occurred at 7:02 am, followed by a fourth tremor, with a magnitude of 4.9, at 7:07 am.

Nepal lies in a seismically active zone where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, forming the Himalayas and contributing to frequent earthquakes.
 

Netizens Share Videos:

Updated 09:13 IST, January 7th 2025

