‘Cobra Pakode’ on Menu? Indian Man Finds Snake Meat Eatery, Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: A shocking video of an Indian man discovering a roadside eatery in Jakarta, Indonesia, selling cobra meat-based dishes has gone viral.

The video, shared by Instagrammer Akash Chaudhary, shows a cook chopping up a live cobra to prepare food like barbecued snake meat, cobra blood shots, and noodle-like dishes.

The unique stall offered these cobra dishes for ₹1,000 (about 2 lakh Indonesian rupiah), with locals sipping cobra blood and waiting for their meals, believing it boosts strength and immunity.

While filming, Akash was visibly stunned, saying, “This man makes barbecue out of live cobras,” and humorously commenting that people from Haryana and UP are strong without such exotic foods.

Watch the video:

The video, captioned "Cobra Pakode," has sparked outrage among Indian viewers, many expressing their anger over the practice, especially since cobras hold sacred significance in Hindu mythology.

The comments section was filled with “Har Har Mahadev” chants as many condemned the killing of cobras.