'Completely False': Jeff Bezos Denies Report of $600 Million Lavish Aspen Wedding, Elon Musk Reacts

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has debunked media reports that stated his upcoming wedding to fiancée Lauren Sanchez would cost a whopping $600 million.

The billionaire took to X to deny the rumors about his wedding plans, saying that the "whole thing was completely false."

Several media outlets had reported that the couple was set to exchange vows on December 28 and spend over half a billion dollars on the event.

Bezos responded to a post by investor Bill Ackman, who said the reports did not seem credible, adding, "unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can’t spend this much money."

The Amazon founder urged readers not to believe everything they read, writing, "Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been. Now, lies can get around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So, be careful out there folks and don't be gullible. It will be interesting to see if all the outlets that 'covered' and re-reported on this issue issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn't happen."

Lauren Sanchez, his fiancée, also shared Bezos' post on her Instagram stories, adding the words "not true" over it.

Elon Musk Reacts



Musk joined the conversation and commented, "That said, I hope you do hold an epic wedding. It’s nice to know that epic events are happening somewhere in the world, even if one is not present. A world where amazing events are happening somewhere is better than a world where they are happening nowhere."

Many reports had claimed that the couple was set to tie the knot in a lavish Aspen, Colorado, wedding and had chosen Matsuhisa, a posh sushi restaurant, as the venue for their winter wonderland-themed celebration.