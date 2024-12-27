Crypto Billionaire Gives Baby Hippo Rs 2.5 Crore Christmas Gift

Viral News: Moo Deng, a baby hippo who became an internet sensation, recently received an unexpected gift from cryptocurrency billionaire Vitalik Buterin.

The Canadian entrepreneur and Ethereum co-founder has made a donation of over $290,000 (approximately Rs 2.51 crore) to support 5-month-old pygmy hippo Moo Deng's care at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand.

Buterin also wrote a letter to the director of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province in Thailand, where Moo Deng currently resides.

“I very much look forward to seeing Moo Deng live long and prosper. I was particularly excited to hear your plans for improvements to the zoo itself, especially the proposal for upgrades to the Pygmy Hippopotamus habitat. I am delighted to accept your invitation to be Moo Deng’s adoptive father while she grows up and to donate to the zoo in her name,” Buterin wrote.

Moo Deng Becomes Top Meme of Year 2024