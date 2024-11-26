‘Do You Want to See My Homework?’ How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Won Over His Wife

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently shared the charming story of how he impressed his wife, Lori Huang, during their college days. Speaking at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Mr. Huang recalled using a clever approach to win Lori’s attention while they were both students at Oregon State University, financial daily reported.

At the time, 17-year-old Huang approached 19-year-old Lori and asked, "Do you want to see my homework?" He then proposed a deal: "If you do homework with me every Sunday, I promise you, you will get straight As." This unique tactic not only earned him regular study sessions with Lori but also planted the seeds for their eventual relationship.

Huang also boldly predicted his future success, telling Lori he would become a CEO by the age of 30. True to his word, Huang co-founded Nvidia at the age of 30, a move that would shape the future of technology.

The couple married five years after their initial meeting and went on to raise two children. Their daughter, Madison, now serves as a director of marketing at Nvidia, while their son, Spencer, holds the position of senior product manager.

The Rise of Jensen Huang

Born in Taiwan, Jensen Huang moved to the United States at the age of nine. After earning his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University in 1984, Huang worked at chip companies LSI Logic and Advanced Micro Devices. He later completed his master’s degree at Stanford University in 1992.

Today, Nvidia is valued at $3.48 trillion, with its shares reaching record highs this year. Huang’s 3.5% equity stake in the company, now worth $122.2 billion, has cemented his position as one of the wealthiest individuals in the tech world. Despite selling $713 million worth of Nvidia stock earlier this year, Huang remains the company’s largest shareholder.