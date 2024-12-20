'Heartbreaking Loss...': Nepali Influencer Bibek Pangeni Dies After Cancer Battle

Bibek Pangeni, a social media personality from Nepal and a PhD candidate in Physics and Astronomy at the University of Georgia, has died after fighting a long battle with a brain tumour. He was diagnosed with the tumour in 2022.

Mr Pangeni's wife, Srijana Subedi, was a pillar of strength during his illness. She spent her entire time looking after the treatment of his husband who was going through third-stage glioma.

Their struggles in battle against the malignant tumour were widely shared online. Through the videos, Ms Subedi ensured that her husband always felt hope, courage and love.

Mr Pangeni, who shared his cancer treatment experience through his Instagram reels, became an inspiration for many people. The short video clips shared by him gave a glimpse of his personal moments and those during treatment.

His followers, who had been closely tracking his valiant battle against the disease, expressed heartbreak and sorrow through their heartfelt comments on his posts.

"I am totally broken," commented a user.