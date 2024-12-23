Search icon
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Mumbai: Isha Ambani's ₹4 crore Bentley Bentayga Captured Altering Colours

Published 20:27 IST, December 23rd 2024

Mumbai: Isha Ambani's ₹4 crore Bentley Bentayga Captured Altering Colours

Check out Isha Ambani Bentley Bentayga colour altering moment that made Mumbai, and netizens go 'wow.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Isha Ambani's Bentley Bentayga colour changing moment. | Image: YouTube Screengrab (Representative Image)

When it comes to luxury, the Ambani family always sets the bar sky-high, and this time it’s Isha Ambani who’s making waves. Spotted in her jaw-dropping Bentley Bentayga, worth a staggering ₹4 crore, Isha’s ride isn’t just another luxury SUV—it’s a marvel of modern automotive design with a colour-changing wrap that dazzles under different lights.

A video shared on Instagram by Cars For You captured Isha exiting Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s residence in her show-stopping vehicle. The clip has since gone viral, racking up over 9 million views, with netizens marveling at the Ambanis' unparalleled sense of opulence.

Social media abuzz over Ambani's Bentley Bentayga

Fans were quick to react to the glimpse of extravagance. “A ₹4 crore car with a chameleon-like paint job? That’s peak luxury!” one user gushed. Others couldn’t help but admire Isha’s understated elegance, with one commenter saying, “She exudes grace, even in the midst of such grandeur.”

Many were struck by the car’s unique feature, while some speculated about the Ambani family’s legendary car collection. One joked, “At this point, they probably need a whole skyscraper just for their Bentleys!”

The interiors of the SUV also caught attention, with observers noting the impeccable customization. “The car screams luxury inside and out!”

The Ambanis have always been trendsetters, and Isha’s Bentley Bentayga is another reminder that when it comes to living the high life, no one does it better than them.

Updated 20:27 IST, December 23rd 2024

