Utah Man Breaks into Mazda Showroom Just Hours After Buying New Car | WATCH

Viral News: A video is taking rounds of the internet said to be from Utah, United States, where a man can be seen driving his car through the front of a Mazda dealership just hours after purchasing it from the same dealership.

In the viral video, the man can be seen breaking his car into the glass panel right inside the showroom, the impact so strong that it not just shattered the whole glass pane but rammed through the reception area, leaving people around stunned.

The incident happened in Sandy, Utah, after the man was told that the car cannot be returned.

The man told the dealership that he would drive the car through the front door of the dealership if they didn’t let him return it. But the this did not convience the dealers.

No choice left man did as he said, and rammed the brand new Mazda car into the showroom.

The man did exactly what he promised and drove the car through the front door and the rest is what we can see in the now viral video.

The man was arrested on charges of felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

Utah Viral Video

Netizens React to Utah Viral Video

“Just don’t understand this logic. Not only is he now stuck with the car. It’s damaged & insurance isn’t gonna pay for it. He’s going to jail then he’s gonna have to pay for the dealership repairs. What??” one user said.

The other viewer wrote, “This is my hometown. Here's my response.

The 'As Is' law needs to go. Not many people can afford a brand-new car or just don't want the zero-equity value drop as soon as you drive off the lot. Which puts you upside-down on the loan. Used cars are bought more frequently. We all know that dealers put as little as they can to sell the car problems and all. Consumers need protection against these practices. How much do you think he paid for that POS car? now add to the cost of the needed repairs which in itself isn't cheap! Utah needs a "Lemon Law". Giving the purchaser time to evaluate the stability of the car.”