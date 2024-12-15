Viral Video: Handcuffed Criminal Rides Bike as Cop Takes Pillion Seat

Manipuri: In a viral video, a criminal handcuffed with a rope was spotted riding a bike while a police constable sat on the pillion seat. The incident reportedly took place in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

The unusual sight was captured by a passerby and quickly caught the internet's attention. The footage shows the criminal taking charge of the bike without a helmet, while the cop, equipped with a helmet, sits on the back seat. A rope is seen tying the man’s wrist to the constable’s hand.

According to reports, the constable allegedly asked the accused to ride the motorbike because he was feeling cold due to the winter weather.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

While the act amused some, many others criticized it, pointing out the risks involved in allowing a handcuffed accused to ride a vehicle.

The identity of the accused and the details of his alleged crime have not been disclosed. However, the Mainpuri police responded to the video on X, stating, “The concerned officer has been directed to investigate the incident and take appropriate action.”

This unconventional video has sparked widespread reactions, with some joking about the situation, while others are questioning the cop's judgment.