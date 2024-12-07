Watch: Wheelchair-Bound Man Jumps from India’s Highest Bungee, Internet Stunned

Viral Video: A wheelchair-bound man conquered India’s highest bungee jump at 117 metres in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh as a video of his experience has gone viral on social media.

In a heartwarming and inspiring moment that has taken the internet by storm, a wheelchair-bound man has successfully conquered India’s highest bungee jump at 117 meters in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The video of his experience has gone viral on social media, captivating viewers around the world.

The video, shared on Instagram by himalayanbungy, shows Aabhay Dogra being carefully secured in his wheelchair before taking the leap from the crane. While the jump itself is breathtaking, it’s Dogra’s joy and excitement afterward that truly steals the show.

The caption reads, “A wheelchair-bound paralysis warrior conquered India’s highest bungee jump at 117 metres, turning a dream into reality.”

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. Some viewers have expressed concern about the risks involved, with one commenting, “Really cannot understand the need for risking so much for a few views,” while another wrote, “Kindly do not promote these stunts.”

On the other hand, many others have praised Dogra’s courage and determination, with one person writing, “You’re an inspiration to millions.”