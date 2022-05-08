Biggest space science announcements by ISRO in 2022 so far
Image: ISRO
ISRO's 2022 started with the successful test-fire of the High Thrust VIKAS Engine as part of preparations for the Gaganyaan mission.
Image: ISRO
ISRO inked a deal with UK's satellite communication company OneWeb for satellite launches in 2022 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre
Image: ISRO
ISRO said in a statement that it is ready to open investment doors for overseas companies to set up infrastructure in India.
Image: ISRO
India-Japan's LUPEX moon mission will receive instruments from Europe for the rover to be launched under this mission
Image: ISRO
ISRO's Gaganyaan and Aaditya L-1 solar mission will be assisted by the European Space Agency via its global telescope network
Image: ISRO
ISRO, in collaboration with Bengaluru's IISc, developed ‘space bricks’ for habitat construction on the moon and Mars.
Image: ISRO
ISRO Chairman S Somnath said India's plan to launch a probe to Venus is ready and can happen in a very short time.
Image: ISRO