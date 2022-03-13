'Black Panther' to 'Moon Knight'; 7 Marvel characters with powerful martial arts skills
Image: Instagram/@themoonknight, @@blackpanther
Black Panther's skills encompasses armed and unarmed combat, acrobatics, and martial arts accentuated with technology.
Image: Instagram/@blackpanther
Moon Knight is an adaptable fighter with a keen grasp of environmental and armed combat. His tolerance to pain is also incomparable.
Image: Instagram/@themoonknight
Black Widow is an expert combatant in multiple fighting styles including Aikido, Judo, Sambo and many more.
Image: Instagram/@black.widow
Shang-Chi is highly adept at the close-quarters combat, centerline strikes, and trapping techniques.
Image: Instagram/@shangchi
Captain America is well-versed in multiple forms of fighting, including Kickboxing, Jujutsu, Karate, Gymnastics and more.
Image: Instagram/@captainamerica_mcm
Iron Fist is skilled in various fighting styles including Kung Fu, Wing Chun, and Muay Thai.
Image: Instagram/@iron_fist_marvel
Daredevil's roots are in Boxing, emulating his father, but he has also trained in gymnastics, stick fighting, Ninjutsu, Jiu-Jitsu, and other martial arts.
Image: Instagram/@iron_fist_marvel