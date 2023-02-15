Nitish Vashishtha

Chris Evans shares unseen photos with girlfriend Alba Baptista on Valentine's Day
Image: chrisevans/Instagram
Chris Evans took to Instagram and posted a number of pictures with his girlfriend Alba Baptista. Image: chrisevans/Instagram
Alba Baptista and Chris Evans sparked dating rumours about a year ago. Image: chrisevans/Instagram
Evans was seen holding hands with Alba Baptista in November 2022. Image: chrisevans/Instagram
The Warrior Nun actor is 16 years younger than the Captain America actor. Image: chrisevans/Instagram
Chris Evans confirmed the rumours of his relationship with Baptista after posting a video with her on his Instagram story in January this year. Image: chrisevans/Instagram
Evans and Baptista look like a match made in heaven in these photos. Image: chrisevans/Instagram
In one of the pictures, Baptista is kissing Evans on his cheek. Image: chrisevans/Instagram
The actor-couple is hanging out together at several locations. Image: chrisevans/Instagram
Chris Evans has kept his relationship with Alba Baptista relatively private. Image: chrisevans/Instagram
The Gray Man actor dedicated Valentine’s Day to his girlfriend and shared their sweet moments together with the rest of his fans. Image: chrisevans/Instagram
