Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 15 ,2023
Chris Evans shares unseen photos with girlfriend Alba Baptista on Valentine's Day
Image: chrisevans/Instagram
Chris Evans took to Instagram and posted a number of pictures with his girlfriend Alba Baptista.
Image: chrisevans/Instagram
Alba Baptista and Chris Evans sparked dating rumours about a year ago.
Image: chrisevans/Instagram
Evans was seen holding hands with Alba Baptista in November 2022.
Image: chrisevans/Instagram
The Warrior Nun actor is 16 years younger than the Captain America actor.
Image: chrisevans/Instagram
Chris Evans confirmed the rumours of his relationship with Baptista after posting a video with her on his Instagram story in January this year.
Image: chrisevans/Instagram
Evans and Baptista look like a match made in heaven in these photos.
Image: chrisevans/Instagram
In one of the pictures, Baptista is kissing Evans on his cheek.
Image: chrisevans/Instagram
The actor-couple is hanging out together at several locations.
Image: chrisevans/Instagram
Chris Evans has kept his relationship with Alba Baptista relatively private.
Image: chrisevans/Instagram
The Gray Man actor dedicated Valentine’s Day to his girlfriend and shared their sweet moments together with the rest of his fans.
Image: chrisevans/Instagram
Find Out More