Climate-affected people start new life in Bangladesh's Mongla town
A woman along with her family was left homeless after Cyclone Amphan destroyed her house.
Bangladesh government has spent money to equip Mongla town with climate-resilient infrastructure.
The people who lost their homes and land have started working in factories.
People forced by climate to move started new life in Mongla, located near Sunderbans.
The image shows the aerial view of Mongla town, where the people have now settled.
Mongla town has been able to offer new life to thousands of people who were affected by climate.
People settled in Mongla town and started working in factories to earn livelihood.
The refugees from climate-affected regions in Bangladesh lost their homes, land and livelihood.
