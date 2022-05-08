From Message Reactions to Group Call limits: New features coming to WhatsApp
WhatsApp will also be rolling out a file-sharing option, which will allow users to send files that are up to 2GB in size.
The Meta-owned platform has launched a couple of new features related to voice messaging, including 'out of Chat Playback,' 'Waveform Visualization' and more.
While WhatsApp has increased the limit to include 32 participants in voice calls, the maximum number of people that can be added to video calls is still limited to eight.
Soon, WhatsApp will also launch the long-awaited feature called Communities, which essentially will be a combination of various WhatsApp Groups clubbed together.
WhatsApp is working on a feature that will provide users with options to react to Statuses on the platform, just like the quick reactions available on Instagram.
Lastly, the new WhatsApp Reaction feature is rolling out right now. It is available to some users right now, but all users will get the feature soon.
