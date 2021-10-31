India vs New Zealand: 3 key player battles to watch out for in tonight's game
Rohit Sharma's struggle with swing bowling is well documented, which makes his battle with Trent Boult an interesting watch. Rohit and Boult also share dressing room in the IPL.
Kane Williamson is a good player against spin bowling. Ravindra Jadeja will have to work hard to pick his wicket in tonight's clash.
Tim Southee is New Zealand's key fast bowler and Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is world's top batter. Their battle will be an interesting watch given that Kohli has struggled against the Kiwi pacer in the past.
