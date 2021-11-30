List of overall winners from Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony
Image: @francefootball / Twitter
Lionel Messi fended off a challenge from Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho to win his 7th Ballon d'Or award.
Image: PSG / Instagram
Barcelona Women's team skipper Alexia Putellas won the Women's Ballon d'Or beating teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea star Sam Kerr
Image: Barcelona/ Instagram
Pedri was awarded the Kopa trophy which is given to the best male player age 21 or under. The Barcelona midfielder had a great season with both club and country.
Image: Barcelona/ Instagram
Italy and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma won the 2021 Yashin Trophy beating Chelsea's Edouard Mendy.
Image: PSG/ Instagram
Robert Lewandowski won the Striker of the Year award for an excellent 2021 season. The Poland striker broke Gerd Muller's long-standing record for the most Bundesliga goals in a single season!.
Imafe: FC Bayern/ Instagram
Chelsea was awarded the Club of the Year trophy after an outstanding season in which the Blues won the Champions Trophy and UEFA Super Cup.
Image: UEFA Champions League/ Instagram