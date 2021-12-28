Maldives turned favourite vacation spot for Bollywood celebs in 2021; Here's proof
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar/@janhvikapoor
Maldives became the New Year's family vacation spot for Akshay Kumar. The actor is currently holidaying in the island with his wife, Twinkle Khanna. Their trip also marks Twinkle Khanna's birthday vacation as she will celebrate her 48th birthday on December 29.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
The serene Maldives is surely a perfect place to visit with friends and Alia Bhatt gave some major vacation goals back in February. The actor visited the Maldives with her best friend Akansha Ranjan and her sister Anushka Ranjan.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Sara Ali Khan spent some family time under the sun during her trip to the Maldives in February 2021. The actor went there with her brother Ibrahim and mom Amrita.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Earlier this month, Maldives became a romantic getaway for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. The fitness enthusiast couple also made sure to work out in the water during their trip.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
Madhuri Dixit soaked in some sun and had romantic dinners with her husband Dr Nene in the serene backdrop of Maldives.
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover had a romantic time in the Maldives in February 2021.
Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu
Soon after her horror film 'Roohi's release, Janhvi Kapoor took a small vacation to the Maldives. She was accompanied by some of her friends.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also reportedly chose the Maldives as their honeymoon destination. As per Pinkvilla, the couple flew to Maldives directly from Jaipur, their wedding destination.
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09