Mouni Roy reveals her best beach look in latest Instagram post; See pics
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Actor Mouni Roy is giving some major beach fashion goals from her latest clicks from the Goa getaway.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni posted some pictures of her glam look on her Instagram handle and the actor looked stunning.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni styled her green dress with centre-parted open locks with no accessories.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni can be seen along with her friends Shivaani Malik, Anisha Varma and Aamna Sharif.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
The Gold actor was seen enjoying a night out with her girl gang as they posed in front of the camera.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
She kept it classy with her signature bold smokey eye shadow and nude lip shade.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouny Roy will soon be seen in Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy