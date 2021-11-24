Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet's Paris vacay is no less than a fairy-tale; here's the proof
Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's dreamy Paris vacations is nothing but a fairytale. The couple is seemingly enjoying each other's company in the 'city of love.'
Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar
They shared a romantic kiss before the Eiffel Tower and broke the internet with their loved-up picture.
Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh set out some major couple goals with their goofy pictures from their Paris vacation.
Image: Instagram/@rohanpreetsingh
The singing sensation looked glamorous in her red and black outfit. She wore red long coat and pants on a black bralette.
Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar
To accessorise the look, Neha Kakkar went for some rings and a black sling bag. She kept her makeup to a minimum and glammed it up with red lipstick.
Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar
Rohanpreet Singh looked dapper in his off-white outfit with black turban and boots. He went twining with his wife by carrying a trendy red bag.
Image: Instagram/@rohanpreetsingh