Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 03 ,2023
Players to win Player of the Match award in losing cause in IPL 2023
Image: IPL/BCCI
Mohammed Shami was awarded the Player of the Match award for his 4/11 against DC. However, DC failed to chase down 131 runs, falling short by just 5 runs.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Yashasvi Jaiswal won the award after hitting his maiden century in IPL, against MI, He hit 124 off 62 but MI won the match by 6 wickets.
Image: AP
Devon Conway received the award for scoring an unbeaten 92 off 52, batting throughout the innings vs PBKS. However, PBKS won the game by 4 wickets.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan won the award for scoring 99 not out off 66 balls vs SRH in a match that Punjab lost by eight wickets.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Venkatesh Iyer hit 104 off 51 vs MI, but his knock went in vain as MI won the game by five wickets.
Image: AP
Mitchell Marsh got the award for his all-round show of 4/27 and 63 off 39 against SRH. DC ended up on the losing side as SRH won by 9 runs.
Image: AP
Find Out More