Jun 10 ,2023
Priyanka Chopra’s unique hairdos: Two-half-up ponytails to braid extensions
Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra attended the inauguration of Bulgari hotels in Rome in a two-half-up ponytail hairstyle.
Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram
During the premiere of Citadel season one, Priyanka donned an orange pantsuit and completed her look with a half-hair ponytail hairdo.
Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram
During the Met Gala 2023 event, Priyanka opted for an updo with a hidden bow detail and a side-swept partition.
Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra made a style statement with a braid extension with fringes during one of her events.
Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra's character in Matrix had a double top knots hairdo that was immensely loved by the audience.
Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram
