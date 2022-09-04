Prachi Arya
Sep 04 ,2022
Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary: A glance at actor's endearing moments with family
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
Rishi Kapoor who left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, was not just known for his craft, but was a doting husband as well.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
His wife & veteran actor Neetu Kapoor was his constant support and stood by his side in his days of ill health when the late star was seeking medical treatment.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
Apart from his wife and children, late Rishi Kapoor was quite attached to his grand daughter Samaira Sahni.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
Other than family get-togethers, the late star was even spotted in various pictures from his vacations.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
This another beautiful picture of the legendary actor with his family including wife Neetu, Daughter Riddhima, son Ranbir and grand-daughter Samaira.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
Rishi Kapoor who was quite close to his daughter Riddhima, can be seen posing with her and wife during one of the festivals.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
Rishi Kapoor who was always a family man, is seen posing with all including Alia Batt who recently married the late star's son Ranbir.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
Rishi and Neetu Kapoor photographed with son Ranbir Kapoor. The trio worked together in Besharam.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
During Rishi Kapoor's treatment days in the US, the late star's family members planned special trips planned so that he did not feel homesick.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
During his cancer treatment days in the US, the late star chilled out with his family members including son-in-law Bharat Sahni and son Ranbir.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
