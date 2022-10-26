Vidit Dhawan
Oct 27 ,2022
T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table after India vs Netherlands
Image: Twitter@BCCI
With a win and a no-result, New Zealand currently lead Group 1 with three points.
Image: AP
Sri Lanka are currently in second place in Group 1 with two points and an NRR of 0.450 after two games.
Image: AP
Despite suffering a shock defeat to Ireland, England are in third place with two points and an NRR of 0.144 after two games.
Image: AP
On the other hand, Ireland's win over England has helped them jump up to fourth with two points and an NRR of -1.068 after two games.
Image: AP
Australia are currently in fifth place with two points and an NRR of -1.555, while Afghanistan are currently sixth in Group 1 with just one point.
Image: Twitter@cricket.com.au
After one game, Bangladesh currently in third in the Group 2 standings with two points and an NRR of -2.375.
Image: AP
After stunning victory over Pakistan, India beat Netherlands and are currently in first place with four points and an NRR of 1.425.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
South Africa are currently in second position in Group 2 with three point.
Image: AP
Following a disappointing last-ball loss to India, Pakistan find themselves in fifth place with no points yet and an NRR of -0.050.
Image: AP
Netherlands find themselves in last place in the Group 2 standings with zero points and an NRR of -1.625.
Image: CricketNetherlands
