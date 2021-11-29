Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of Gossip Girl is up to these days
Penn Badgley played Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, who was always an outsider among his Upper East Sider gang.
Badgley was last seen in the psychological drama You and is happily married to Domino Kirke. The duo also welcomed their first child in 2020.
Leighton Meester played the snobbish calculative perfectionist, Blair Waldorf, who was Serena's best friend in the show.
Meester starred in Single Parents and Life Partners after Gossip Girl. The actor is married to Adam Brody and the duo has two children together.
Blake Lively plays Serena van der Woodsen, a girl with a mysterious past, who returns after spending time in a boarding school.
The actor married Ryan Reynolds before the final season of Gossip Girl wrapped up its shoot and had three children with him. She also started her own company, Betty Buzz.
Ed Westwick played the famous Chuck Bass, who was also a schemer like Blair and fell head over heels in love with her.
The actor was last seen in Enemy Lines and also took on roles in Me, You, Madness, The Bystanders and White Gold after Gossip Girl.
Chace Crawford played a lacrosse player, Nate Archibald in Gossip Girl, who often came in between Serena and Blair's friendship.
Crawford has starred in The Boys, Blood & Oil and other projects since Gossip Girl. He also appeared on Saturday Night Live with Kim Kardashian.
