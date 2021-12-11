Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of 'The Vampire Diaries' are up to these days
The protagonist of the show, Nina Dobrev played Elena Gilbert and her multiple doppelgängers in the series.
The actor was last seen in the romantic drama 'Love Hard' and is set to appear in films like 'Sick Girl' and 'Redeeming Love' next year. She is currently dating pro snowboarder Shaun White.
Ian Somerhalder, playing Damon Salvatore, did not only steal Elina's but also the hearts of many with his piercing and evilish blue eyes.
The 43-year-old successfully ventured into business after becoming the co-founder of 'Brother's Bond Bourbon'. He welcomed his daughter, Bodhi, in 2017 with wife actor Nikki Reed.
The other Salvatore brother who managed to make his way into the heats of the fans through his sweet and charming demeanour, Stefan Salvatore was played by Paul Wesley.
Paul Weasley is all set to appear in the upcoming miniseries titled 'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin' based on Andrew Neiderman's novel 'Garden of Shadows'. Weasley is currently married to Ines de Ramon.
Candice King as Caroline Forbes slowly but surely grew on 'The Vampire Diaries' fans through her charming yet witty personality over the years.
The 34-year-old actor was last seen in a small yet significant role in the romantic drama 'After We Collided' this year. King is married to musician Joe King and shares two kids with him.
The powerful witch of the series, Bonnie Bennett, played by Kat Graham managed to open the portal of fans' admiration and love through her selfless deeds for the sake of her friends throughout the show.
Kat Graham was last seen in the movie 'Operation Christmas Drop' and the television series 'Fashionably Yours'.
