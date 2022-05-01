Vivo X80 Pro said to launch in India soon: Check price and specifications here
Image: Vivo
The Vivo x80 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO 3 display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate.
Image: Vivo
The back panel of the smartphone has a quad-camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultrawide sensor.
Image: Vivo
The display of the Vivo x80 Pro features a 32MP selfie camera that can shoot videos in up to 4K resolution.
Image: Vivo
The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000 SoC (different regions will get different chipsets).
Image: Vivo
Out of the box, the smartphone runs on Android 12 and features a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.
Image: Vivo
In its native market, the Vivo X80 Pro price begins at around Rs. 64,300 for the model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will launch in India soon.
Image: Vivo