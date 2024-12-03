4 Anti-Govt Protesters Indicted With Terror Over Firing Flares at Netanyahu's Caesarea Home

Tel Aviv: A senior officer of Israeli military reserves and three others were charged with terrorism on Monday for allegedly firing lit flares at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea last month to create political pressure at the governmnet, The Times of Israel reported.

Rear Adm. (res.) Ofer Doron his son Gal Doron along with long-time anti-government activists Itay Yaffe and Amir Sadeh were indicted in the Haifa District Court.

The charges include committing an act of terror through reckless and negligent use of fire and attempted arson. Moreover, the Dorons face obstruction of justice charges for initially misleading investigators about who fired one of the flares.

Prosecutors allege that on November 16, during a weekly protest against Netanyahu’s government, the four launched two flares toward his residence. The incident caused no injuries or damage, as the Netanyahus were not at home at the time.

The indictment also states that two months earlier, Ofer Doron and Amir Sadeh attended a meeting with Shin Bet security agents, where they were explicitly warned against using pyrotechnics during protests. Despite this, pyrotechnics have reportedly remained a recurring feature at demonstrations, particularly in Tel Aviv.