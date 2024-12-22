4 Dead as Turkish Ambulance Helicopter Crashes Into Hospital | Video

Mugla: An ambulance helicopter crashed in southwestern Turkey on Sunday morning, resulting in the deaths of all four people on board.

Two pilots, a doctor, and a healthcare worker were aboard the helicopter as it took off from Mugla, en route to pick up a patient in Antalya. However, the helicopter struck the hospital building it had just departed from and then crashed into a nearby field.

Mugla's regional governor, Idris Akbiyik, informed reporters that the helicopter first struck the fourth floor of the hospital before crashing to the ground. Fortunately, no one inside the building or on the ground was injured. The cause of the accident, which occurred in heavy fog, is under investigation.

