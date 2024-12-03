China Bans Exports of Gallium to US Amid Computer Chip Export Curbs

Bangkok: China announced on Tuesday a ban on exports to the United States of gallium, germanium, antimony, and other critical high-tech materials that could have military uses.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry made the announcement after Washington expanded its export controls to include more Chinese companies involved in computer chip-making equipment, software, and high-bandwidth memory chips, which are crucial for advanced applications.

The ratcheting up of trade restrictions comes at a time when President-elect Donald Trump has been threatening to sharply raise tariffs on imports from China and other countries, potentially adding to simmering tensions over trade and technology.

The Chinese reaction came when the US sanctioned the export of computer chips to China.

China said in July 2023 it would require exporters to apply for licenses to send to the U.S. the strategically important materials such as gallium and germanium. In August, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said it would restrict exports of antimony, which is used in a wide range of products from batteries to weapons.

China is the biggest global source of gallium and germanium, which are produced in small amounts but are needed to make computer chips for mobile phones, cars and other products, as well as solar panels and military technology.