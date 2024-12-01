'Cruel Reminder': Hamas Video Shows American-Israeli Hostage Urging Trump to Help, US Reacts

New Delhi: After militant group Hamas released a video featuring an American-Israeli national held captive in Gaza since October 7 attack in 2023, the White House termed the footage "cruel reminder" of terror practiced by it against people.

"The hostage video released today of American-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander is a cruel reminder of Hamas’s terror against citizens of multiple countries, including our own," the White House said in a statement.

On Saturday, the purported video showing the hostage, identified as Edan Alexander, was released by Hamas's military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades. The video has gone viral on social media. In the video, the Alexander (20) can be seen crying and directly addressing US President-elect Donald Trump in English and and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Hebrew to help him. In the footage, the hostage shared that he had been held captive for over 420 days. “Dear President Trump, My name is Edan Alexander. I am American-Israeli citizen, currently being held captive in the Gaza strip. As an American, I have always believed in the power of United States and now I am sending my message. Please use your inputs in full power to negotiate our freedom...Please don not make the mistake Biden has ben doing...I don't want to end up dead like my fellow US citizen,” Alexander was heard saying in the video while he addressed Trump.

While addressing Netanyahu in Hebrew, Alexander said, “I heard you speaking to the people of Israel on the news, and I am very disappointed. I heard that you will give $5m to whoever brings us back alive. The prime minister is supposed to protect his citizens and soldiers, and you neglected us.”

Soon after the video emerged, the White blamed the Hamas for continuing the suffering of its hostages in Gaza.

National Security Council (NSC) spokesman Sean Savett on Saturday said that the White House was aware of the footage and is in touch with Alexander's family. The statement, quoting Sean Savett, further mentioned that "The war in Gaza would stop tomorrow and the suffering of Gazans would end immediately — and would have ended months ago — if Hamas agreed to release the hostages. "

Savett emphasised that US will continue its efforts for release of its nationals through diplomacy and by increasing pressure on Hamas terrorists by variouS ways.

"It has refused to do so, but as the President said last week, we have a critical opportunity to conclude the deal to release the hostages, stop the war, and surge humanitarian assistance into Gaza. This deal is on the table now. President Biden and the United States will continue to work around the clock to secure the release of our citizens including through diplomatic efforts and by increasing pressure on Hamas terrorists through sanctions, law enforcement actions, and other measures."

"On behalf of the Alexanders and all the families of the hostages still being held by Hamas, we will never cease in our efforts to secure their immediate release," the statement further read.

Who is Edan Alexander?

Alexander is a dual American-Israeli citizen who was serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) when he was abducted by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 attacks. Alexander was raised in New Jersey and joined the Israeli army after high school.

The release of the footage came days after Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah agreed to a 60-day cease-fire in Lebanon. While announcing the deal on Tuesday, Biden acknowledged Hamas' unwillingness to release its hostages.

October 7 Attack on Israel