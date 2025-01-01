Elon Musk And Donald Trump Dance Together At New Year’s Party | WATCH

New Delhi, India: During the New Year ’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, tech billionaire Elon Musk joined President-elect Donald Trump for an impromptu dance.

The gala, hosted by Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump at Palm Beach, Florida, featured Musk and Trump dancing together to the iconic song "YMCA."

Trump fully embraced the moment with his trademark dance moves, earning cheers from the crowd. Videos of the duo playful dance quickly went viral on social media.

Musk seemed at ease as he joined Trump on the dance floor. The unexpected highlight came when his son, X, dressed in a mini tuxedo, stole the show by swaying to the music alongside his father and the former president.