Published 22:51 IST, January 1st 2025
Elon Musk And Donald Trump Dance Together At New Year’s Party | WATCH
Tech billionaire Elon Musk joined President-elect Donald Trump for an impromptu dance.
New Delhi, India: During the New Year ’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, tech billionaire Elon Musk joined President-elect Donald Trump for an impromptu dance.
The gala, hosted by Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump at Palm Beach, Florida, featured Musk and Trump dancing together to the iconic song "YMCA."
Trump fully embraced the moment with his trademark dance moves, earning cheers from the crowd. Videos of the duo playful dance quickly went viral on social media.
Musk seemed at ease as he joined Trump on the dance floor. The unexpected highlight came when his son, X, dressed in a mini tuxedo, stole the show by swaying to the music alongside his father and the former president.
According to reports JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump were among those attending the New Year’s party. Lara Trump, Eric's wife and former RNC co-chair, captivated the crowd with a rendition of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” Also in attendance was Donald Trump Jr.’s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, alongside Ted Cruz, who was another notable guest at the lavish celebration.
Updated 00:13 IST, January 2nd 2025