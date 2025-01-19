‘Eyes Weep Bitterly, Heart Rejoices,’ says Israel President After Hamas Hands Over 3 Hostages

Tel Aviv: Expressing joy over the return of the first three hostages to Israel, President Isaac Herzog on Sunday said that government will not rest until every Israeli national returns from the “hell of captivity” in Gaza.

Romi Gonen (24), Emily Damari (28) and Doron Steinbrecher (31) have been handed over to the Israel by Hamas under a ceasefire agreement.

“Romi, Emily, and Doron—so beloved and missed—an entire nation rejoices at your return. We send you and your families a huge embrace. This is a day of joy and comfort, and the beginning of a challenging journey of recovery and healing together,” Israel's President posted on X.

Herzog added, “The eyes weep bitterly, and the heart rejoices.” At this moment, our hearts are with all the anxious and grieving families whose loved ones have not yet returned. We will not rest or be silent until we bring back all our sisters and brothers from the hell of captivity in Gaza – the living to their families, and the fallen and murdered to be laid to rest in dignity.”

The ceasefire ushers in an initial six-week period of calm and raises hopes for the release of dozens of militant-held hostages and an end to the devastating 15-month war.

As per the ceasefire deal, as many as 90 Palestinian prisoners will be freed next by the Israeli forces.